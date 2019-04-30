File photo.

How to avoid fly-by-night moving companies

The Better Business Bureau and the Canadian Association of Movers give their tips

The Better Business Bureau and the Canadian Association of Movers have teamed up to set standards for ethical business practices and help prevent people from getting scammed when needing to move.

“Unfortunately, fly-by-night and no-name ‘truck-for-hire’ groups have been known to take advantage of the fact that consumers are under emotional and financial pressures, as well as time constraints when moving,” said Danielle Primrose, president and CEO of BBB, in a news release on Tuesday.

The organizations received more than 700 complaints against movers and storage-related companies in 2018.

According to Nancy Irvine, president of CAM, the best possible way to make a move a smooth transition is research.

RELATED: The dos and don’ts of hiring a mover

“It’s not like buying a pair of shoes. You are entrusting your entire lifelong belongs to someone you likely don’t know. There are many factors to look at – not just price. Remember that the cheapest price might turn into the costliest move,” said Irvine.

A few examples of what could go wrong: missed delivery or pick-up dates, lost or damaged belongings, charges that exceed the estimate, and claim disputes for lost and/or damaged items.

The bureau also warned people to be aware and suspicious of unmarked rental trucks as opposed to clearly marked and company-owned.

Most professional movers wear uniforms, undergo background checks, and provide a tracking number. Movers who persuade clients to go without a written contract should also be avoided.

The organizations recommended checking out their websites to see reviews and ratings of moving companies and contractors. Some red flags to look out for are if a mover does not provide replace valuation protection details, company address, proof of workers’ compensation, or a GST number.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Site selected for Summerland solar project
Next story
UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Just Posted

Youth seeks help taking hockey dreams to next level

Salmon Arm’s Jacob Tudan fundraising to fill spot on major junior team in Philadelphia

Shuswap emergency team tops in B.C. when disasters strike

Wildfires of 1998 prompted development of a regional approach to emergencies

May the fourth be with you for Vernon Comic Con

Second annual event expected to draw hundreds of characters

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

New residential project planned for Uptown Salmon Arm

City changing official community plan from highway commercial to high-density residential

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

The sun isn’t expected to stick around, rain and clouds are in the forecast

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Site selected for Summerland solar project

Former public works yard and storage area chosen for Solar+Storage Project

Letter: Economic, social benefits to be gained with climate action

How much will climate action cost? In Feldheim, Germany all energy is… Continue reading

Column: A closer look at local fishing lakes

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

RCMP arrive at Trans Mountain terminal to arrest protester in tree

A 71-year-old man has set up a “mid-air” protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The highest bid as of 11 a.m was $120,00 for the Howe Sound Queen

Suspicious vehicle leads Vernon police to a possession of stolen property and drug trafficking investigation

“When something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t – listen to your gut.”

Most Read