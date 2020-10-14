Winter tires or chains are required on most highway routes in BC from Oct. 1 to April 30. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Winter tires or chains are required on most highway routes in BC from Oct. 1 to April 30. (Black Press Media File Photo)

How to stay safe on the roads this winter in the Okanagan

Winter is coming…

With winter weather just around the corner in the Okanagan, now is the time to make sure your vehicle is in tip-top shape.

If you haven’t done so already, get those winter tires on. Winter tires or chains are required on most highway routes in BC from Oct. 1 to April 30.

Winter tires or chains are required on all Southern Interior highways beginning Oct. 1.(Government of British Columbia)

The most important thing to look for in a set of winter tires is the snowflake symbol, explained Kal Tire Penticton assistant manager, Steve Stevenson. Tires marked M+S or MS are not sufficient for winter use.

It’s also imperative that drivers use four winter tires, not two. Stevenson said he’s seen this mistake made often and it can be costly.

READ MORE: Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Proper snow tires are important, however, they aren’t the only precaution drivers should take to prepare for winter.

You should also get a check-up of your battery, lights, brakes and windshield wipers prior to winter.

Experience in sub-par conditions — something that many local drivers seem to lack — is the best way to prevent accidents in the winter, said Stevenson.

If you are inexperienced driving in winter conditions, Stevenson recommends heading out for some lessons with someone who has ample driving experience in inclement weather.

“If you have experience, you’re less likely to panic or do something stupid when a situation arises due to weather,” said Stevenson.

Even experienced drivers can often need a refresher on how to drive in winter conditions. When the road conditions become less than perfect remember to slow down, keep your gas tank at least half full, and always remove all snow from your vehicle before going anywhere.

It is also recommended to stay on main roads, match your speed to the conditions, and avoid passing other vehicles when conditions are bad.

Stevenson also said it is also good to have a winter survival kit, which you can keep in your trunk.

A good survival kit would include things like a first aid kit, flashlight, good batteries, extra windshield washer fluid, sand, a snow shovel, a blanket, water, emergency food and a change of clothes.

READ MORE: Apex Mountain Resort receives first snowfall of season


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Driving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna woman pleads for cat’s ashes to be returned following burglary
Next story
Plans for Santa Claus parade in Salmon Arm fall victim to pandemic

Just Posted

Some young Scouts had a fun time paddling in a motorized canoe during the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair parade. (File photo)
Plans for Santa Claus parade in Salmon Arm fall victim to pandemic

City council relegates parade to naughty list due to number of people expected to attend

Winter tires or chains are required on most highway routes in BC from Oct. 1 to April 30. (Black Press Media File Photo)
How to stay safe on the roads this winter in the Okanagan

Winter is coming…

Columbia Shuswap Regional District building. (File photo)
CSRD look to federal/provincial funding for new South Shuswap park

Grants would fund new regional district park in Eagle Bay, trail system in Blind Bay

Salmon Arm continues LED upgrades, BC Hydro seeks rate increase for LED program

Crown corporation asking for temporary, four-year rate increase

Shuswap Elections BC office open for voting

Salmon Arm location offers opportunity to vote early, drop off mail-in ballots

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Okanagan Skaha School District is asking Summerland to revisit its policy on the location of cannabis shops in the community. (File photo)
School board asks Summerland to amend cannabis store policy

Community’s 50-metre buffer from schools and parks is too small, Okanagan Skaha School Board says

Chloé MacBeth, Chilliwack SPCA branch manager, gives treats and toys to some of the 11 dogs in quarantine at the shelter on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Why some BC SPCA branches currently have no animals available for adoption

When BC SPCA deals with large-scale intakes, adoptable pets get moved to make room for vulnerable ones

A render of the proposed lighthouse at Goats Peak Winery. (Contributed)
Proposed 115-foot lighthouse at West Kelowna winery turning heads

If approved, this would serve as West Kelowna’s tallest building

James Murray (File photo)
Column: Planning projects to keep busy with over winter

Great Outdoors by James Murray

John Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
No new COVID rules for B.C. gyms as Ontario fitness studio sees ‘very large outbreak’

SpinCo in Hamilton has seen more than 60 cases linked to an asymptomatic individual

Offices, schools, homes and more offer protection in the event of an earthquake. The Great BC ShakeOut is slated for Oct. 15, but individuals and socially distanced groups can practice earthquake drills anytime. (Black Press media file photo)
Great BC ShakeOut takes a COVID-safe approach for 2020

Public encouraged to host socially distanced earthquake drills Oct. 15 or anytime

Most Read