BC Wildfire Service reports a wildfire near Sorrento in the South Shuswap is under control. (Google maps)

Human-caused South Shuswap wildfire under control

BC Wildfire Service now checking for hotspots on Squilax Mountain near Sorrento

The BC Wildfire Service reported a wildfire near Sorrento was under control as of Wednesday morning, June 5.

Thought to be human-caused, the fire reached 0.1 hectares on Squilax Mountain, approximately 5.5 kilometres southwest of Sorrento.

Four BC Wildfire Service crew members responded to the fire the night of Tuesday, June 4. On Wednesday they were checking for remaining hotspots.

In a tweet, the wildfire service thanked the public for reporting the fire and asks everyone to keep a sharp eye out for other fires. Anything believed to be a wildfire can be reported at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 if calling from a cellphone.

