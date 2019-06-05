Human-caused wildfire near Sorrento under control

BC Wildfire Service reports a wildfire near Sorrento in the South Shuswap is under control. (Google maps)

The BC Wildfire Service reported a wildfire near Sorrento was under control as of Wednesday morning, June 5.

Thought to be human-caused, the fire reached 0.1 hectares on Squilax Mountain, approximately 5.5 kilometres southwest of Sorrento.

Four BC Wildfire Service crew members responded to the fire the night of Tuesday, June 4. On Wednesday they were checking for remaining hotspots.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to a 0.8 hectare wildfire near Squilax Mountain (K40477) ~5.5 km southwest of Sorrento which is highly visible from #BCHwy1. Fire crews responded to the incident overnight, and there are 4 additional personnel currently responding. (1/2) — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 4, 2019

In a tweet, the wildfire service thanked the public for reporting the fire and asks everyone to keep a sharp eye out for other fires. Anything believed to be a wildfire can be reported at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 if calling from a cellphone.

Read more: Salmon Arm man protests daily fines for parking by own residence

Read more: Karate life changing for Shuswap family

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.