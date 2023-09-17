A wildfire is burning out of control near Glen Lake, approximately 15 kilometres west of Peachland. (Photo / Google Maps)
Human-caused wildfire sparks west of Peachland
The fire was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 16
An out-of-control wildfire is burning about 15 kilometres west of Peachland.
The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says the human-caused blaze was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept 16.
It is currently 10 hectares in size.
There are no evacuation orders or alerts associated with the fire, according to the BCWS.
