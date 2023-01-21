‘Human-chain’ shows support for Iran Revolution at Kelowna Art Gallery

Two Canadian-Iranian artists, Reyhan Yazdani and Nasim Pirhadi launched art exhibits launched at the Kelowna Art Gallery on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A 'human-chain' protest took place in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery in support of the Iran Revolution on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Two Canadian-Iranian artists, Reyhan Yazdani and Nasim Pirhadi launched art exhibits launched at the Kelowna Art Gallery on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A 'human-chain' protest took place in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery in support of the Iran Revolution on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A 'human-chain' protest took place in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery in support of the Iran Revolution on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A 'human-chain' protest took place in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery in support of the Iran Revolution on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A 'human-chain' protest took place in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery in support of the Iran Revolution on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A 'human-chain' protest took place in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery in support of the Iran Revolution on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Two Canadian-Iranian artists, Reyhan Yazdani and Nasim Pirhadi launched art exhibits launched at the Kelowna Art Gallery on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A 'human-chain' protest took place in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery in support of the Iran Revolution on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A ‘human-chain’ protest took place in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery in support of the Iran Revolution on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)A ‘human-chain’ protest took place in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery in support of the Iran Revolution on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A 'human-chain' protest took place in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery in support of the Iran Revolution on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A 'human-chain' protest took place in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery in support of the Iran Revolution on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A ‘human-chain’ was created in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery on Saturday afternoon to show support for the Iran Revolution.

Around 50 people gathered, held hands and chanted as they spread awareness to the Iran Revolution against their government, or as they call it, ‘the regime’.

“I’m so happy to see it’s not only Iranians, we have people from all nations – We have Ukrainians, we have Canadians,” said UBCO professor and protest organizer Ray Taheri. “It’s not about only one region, it’s about a regime like Iran [government], it can threat the entire planet. This is racial, gender, political race discrimination.”

The Iranian government believes that anyone that goes against them, goes against God, Taheri explained. In Zahedan, Iran, for the last seven or eight weeks, the regime massacres a group of people that support the Iran Revolution, Taheri continued. Despite doing this, the regime doesn’t take responsibility for it.

“The regime is continuously executing people. I don’t even think the word execution is correct, this is political murder,” said Taheri. “It shows more irrational and corrupt they are and the level of the violation of human rights.”

Sunday is a critical day for the Iran Revolution around the world, explained Taheri. It is because the European Union will decide if the regime can be defined as a terrorist group or not. If this happens, the regime and its leaders will have to freeze and confiscate all their assets.

“That was a significant impact on the violation of human rights and not allowing the regime in Iran to continue,” said Taheri.

Saturday’s event in Kelowna took place in front of the art gallery because two Canadian-Iranian artists, Reyhan Yazdani and Nasim Pirhadi, launched art exhibits in the facility earlier in the day. Pirhadi is from Kelowna and studies at UBC Okanagan.

“Their support for this event is monumental,” said Taheri. “It’s very sad that in Iran for 43 plus years, women can not sing and dance publicly in their own country and their own language.”

Yazdani’s and Pirhadi’s displays entitled ‘We Are Countless’ will be in the Kelowna Art Gallery from Jan. 21 until April 16.

READ MORE: Ukrainian rock legend bringing concert to Kelowna

READ MORE: Big White fully operational following power outage

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IranKelownaOkanaganprotest

Previous story
Should alcohol have warning labels? B.C. MP says yes in crafted private motion

Just Posted

Chiropractors Jake Deeble and Jourdyne Mason teach kids about muscles, bones and their bodies before playing movement games at the Unplug and Play Anatomy and Movement class at Active Chiropractic, Jan. 21 2023. (Rebecca Willson photo)
Salmon Arm chiropractors hold body movement class and games for Unplug and Play

Sicamous Eagles Minor Hockey coaching staff (from left) Aaron Wiebe, Pascal Albisser, Eagles goalie Gage Reimer and coach Jesse Scrimbit pose with the U11 Jr. Eagles before the Junior B Eagles game against the 100 Mile House Wranglers Friday, Jan. 20. The Jr. Eagles are hosting a minor hockey tournament until Sunday, Jan. 22. Jr. Eagles players from pictured are Quinn Carson, Jake McNabb, Cohen Dupuis, Kason Vandergaag, Nixon Dymond, Morgan Workman, Owen Wiebe, Finn Albisser, CJ Dubasov, Zach Kennedy, and Malakwai Perry. Missing from the photo were Cameron Regier, Cody Keehn, Dillon and Dustin Hilder. (Rebecca Willson photo)
Minor hockey tournament lands in Sicamous

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie celebrating after winning a gold medal March 9 in the sprint event at the Zhangjiakou Biathlon Centre during the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. She has more to celebrate after winning gold in the biathlon event at the 2023 World Championships on her birthday. (Nordiq Canada image)
Salmon Arm skier Natalie Wilkie celebrates birthday with World Championship gold

Syracuse University trained instructor Missy Morrison Charko with her young dance students. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Viewpoint: Arts and culture are flourishing in the South Shuswap