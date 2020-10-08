Water flows over the Cleveland Dam as people walk with a dog in Cleveland Park in North Vancouver, B.C., on Christmas Day, Friday Dec. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

It was human error that led to the Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver releasing a large volume of water into the Capilano River earlier this month, killing a fisherman, according to a preliminary report.

“While the review continues, we can now confirm that the clearest contributing factor was human error related to programming of the control system for the spillway gate at the Cleveland Dam,” Metro Vancouver commissioner Jerry Dobrovolny said in a statement Thursday (Oct. 8).

“Metro Vancouver takes responsibility for this mistake and our deepest sympathies go out to those affected by the tragic loss of life.”

ALSO READ: 1 dead after water suddenly gushes from dam at Capilano River in North Vancouver

On Oct. 1, emergency crews were called to an area along the river known to be a popular spot for fishing after a large volume of water poured into an area that controls the dam’s flow. Four people were rescued or able to reach shore while a man was pulled from the water in medical distress but later died of his injuries.

Since the incident, questions have been raised as to why the dam – as well as the other facility operated by Metro Vancouver in Seymour – do not have public warning systems.

Dobrovolny said that is now being considered. Metro Vancouver is also bringing in expert advisors to assess current practices and procedures and provide independent advice to better its maintenance systems.

“Following technical recommendations by experts, Metro Vancouver upgraded the Cleveland Dam spillway gate from a mechanical to fully automated control system in 2002 and there have been subsequent upgrades. Metro Vancouver has not experienced a similar unintended release of water in almost two decades,” Dobrovolny said.

“We are entirely compliant with all related WorkSafeBC orders and requirements.”

Dam safety reviews happen every seven years, with the last occurring in 2016.

The spillway gate will be closed through the end of the year and possibly into the spring.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping
Next story
Trump, Biden teams debate debate: Virtual or not, next week?

Just Posted

50 trees for 50 years: Shuswap Naturalist Club finishes tree planting project at Blackburn Park

Club members back at park to complete project on Thursday, Oct. 8

Man accused of assault, forcible confinement spotted in Salmon Arm

The Calgary Police Service are seeking 21-year-old Wyatt Reader

Column: Separating pandemic information from misinformation

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Marine search and rescue praises volunteer first responders in North Shuswap

Volunteers helped get man injured in side-by-side rollover to Sicamous.

Morning Start: Flowers Like Viagra

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Princeton RCMP shut down main street as man protests Canada flag

Man was lying on the road, in the front of the post office

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Summerland senior sews cloth bags for international school supplies

Donations of school supplies will be distributed to children in Jordan and Ukraine

Updated: Missing B.C. cyclist found safe in Manitoba

Revelstoke RCMP said this week James Toynton was last seen Sept. 28 on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Long-time Okanagan committee member retires

Malcolm Mitchell has volunteered on the water advisory for more than 25 years

UPDATE: Chantal Kreviazuk Okanagan shows sell out in two minutes

Creekside Theatre hosts two shows of Canadian songstress

Most Read