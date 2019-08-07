(Black Press Media files)

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

The human remains found near The Pas, in central Manitoba, are not connected to two B.C. fugitives, RCMP said Wednesday

The remains were found near the University College of the North on Tuesday night.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed they were unconnected to the hunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky who are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck and remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Dease in northern B.C.

The Pas is about 700 kilometres to the southwest of Gillam, the location of the last confirmed sighting of the two murder suspects on July 22.

On Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said their dive team found several items “directly linked to the suspects” on the shoreline of the Nelson River on Friday, nine kilometres from where Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, dumped a stolen, torched SUV on July 22.

READ MORE: Sighting of B.C. fugitives near Moose Jaw, Sask. ‘not credible’, says RCMP

READ MORE: RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: heat and smoke alerts
Next story
Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Just Posted

Council says no to city snare ban after dog’s death, citing lack of municipal power

To 22-page petition from supporters of Molly’s Law, city says province, feds regulate traps

Celebrating 70 years of cinema at the Salmar

Exhibit Pass the Popcorn now playing at RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum

Salmon Arm Arts Centre top contender for solar demonstration site

City council to decide on which site, scope of project at Aug. 12 meeting

UPDATE: Two small fires spark in North Okanagan

Both wildfires were reported on Tuesday

Five-year-old drowns in North Shuswap neighbour’s pool

Chase RCMP report child was last seen half hour earlier playing in backyard

Two Kelowna women simply spark joy by tidying

Barb Haymour and Wendy Chamberlin are Black Press Media’s newest columnists

Our history in pictures: Pastoral passage

A flock of sheep belonging to Donovan Clemson crossing the bridge at… Continue reading

Plans in place to evac Okanagan Correctional Centre

Eagle Bluff wildfire: expanded evacuation alert includes prison

Public trail systems growing in the Shuswap

New Rocky Road trail opens in Chase, loop added to South Canoe system.

Okanagan Sun shine with season-opener win

The Sun beat the Kamloops Bronocs 26-3 on Aug. 3

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: heat and smoke alerts

Your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Diva Day at Okanagan winery wants to pamper you

House of Rose Winery partners with NOW Canada for a charitable cause

Most Read