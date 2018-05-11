Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Called ‘suspicious’ until cause of death of determined

The RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service have confirmed that human remains have been found near Beasley Road, about 12 km west of Nelson.

“This death will be treated as suspicious until a forensic pathologist can confirm the cause of death,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, adding that police continue to investigate the case.

She said the identity of the deceased and the cause of death will not be established until a forensic autopsy is completed. The autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

RCMP say no further information will be available until an autopsy is complete.

Police closed off the eastern entrance to the road after the remains were found Tuesday morning by a person walking in the area. However, Shoihet said police have concluded their work at the site and there are no further traffic interruptions.

Previous story
Your May 11 Morning Brief
Next story
Shuswap RCMP officers named to Alexa’s Team

Just Posted

Salmon Arm pigeon appears to have egg envy

Bird appears captivated by sparkly decor in candy store window

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

In photos: Back to flooding in the Shuswap

Much of the Salmon Valley and other Shuswap areas are underwater this week.

Kelowna woman charged with embezzling funds

A Kelowna woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from Alberta businesses.

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

An Evacuation Order has been expanded by the Town of Osoyoos

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Most Read