Hunakwa Lake wildfire no longer considered threat to public safety

The fire will be taken off the BC Wildfire Service’s fires of note page on Aug. 22

An aerial image of the Hunakwa Lake fire, taken when the community of Seymour Arm was under an evacuation alert. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)

On Sunday, Aug. 22, the Hunakwa Lake wildfire near the Shuswap community of Seymour Arm will no longer be a fire of note.

At 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said that the 3,601-hectare blaze will be taken off its fires of note page the following day.

The fire is no longer considered to be highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.

BCWS said crews will be patrolling and extinguishing any hot spots they find in areas closest to properties on the fire’s north flank.

In the coming days, a thermal imaging scan will be performed to see if any hot spots appear.

Read more: Night of live music in Sicamous supports local fire department

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021