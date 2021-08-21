An aerial image of the Hunakwa Lake fire, taken when the community of Seymour Arm was under an evacuation alert. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)

An aerial image of the Hunakwa Lake fire, taken when the community of Seymour Arm was under an evacuation alert. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)

Hunakwa Lake wildfire no longer considered threat to public safety

The fire will be taken off the BC Wildfire Service’s fires of note page on Aug. 22

On Sunday, Aug. 22, the Hunakwa Lake wildfire near the Shuswap community of Seymour Arm will no longer be a fire of note.

At 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said that the 3,601-hectare blaze will be taken off its fires of note page the following day.

The fire is no longer considered to be highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.

BCWS said crews will be patrolling and extinguishing any hot spots they find in areas closest to properties on the fire’s north flank.

In the coming days, a thermal imaging scan will be performed to see if any hot spots appear.

Read more: Night of live music in Sicamous supports local fire department

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
UPDATE: Area restriction order in place for Mount Law wildfire

Just Posted

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino (in blue) is proud of the progress made fighting the Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous. (Sicamous Fire Department photo)
‘We’re really starting to get a handle on some of these fires’: Sicamous Fire Chief

An aerial image of the Hunakwa Lake fire, taken when the community of Seymour Arm was under an evacuation alert. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)
Hunakwa Lake wildfire no longer considered threat to public safety

Sicamous community members and visitors came together to support the Sicamous Fire Department at an impromptu Aug. 7 outdoor music event held at Bruhn Crossing. On Aug. 20, Brenda Dalzell (right) presented a large-format cheque to Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino on behalf of Sicamous residents and visitors. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Night of live music in Sicamous supports local fire department

The White Rock Lake fire as seen from 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country at 5 a.m. on Aug. 16. (Jessie Ballard photo)
Rain eases some fire activity at White Rock Lake wildfire