Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as it approaches Florida

Early on Sept. 27, Hurricane Ian strengthened to a major Category 3 storm as it made landfall in western Cuba, just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Río province.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, Ian slammed into Cuba around 4:30 a.m. ET with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour. Cuban authorities have said that hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated, and both emergency and medical personnel have been deployed.

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

On Sept. 26, Ian passed by the nearby Cayman Islands with no reports of any major damage. Premier Wayne Panton said the British territory was, “very fortunate to have been spared the worst of a potentially very serious storm.”

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a statewide emergency with a direct hit on Tampa Bay forecast as soon as Sept. 28.

“That’s going to cause a huge amount of storm surge. You’re going to have flood events. You’re going to have a lot of different impacts,” DeSantis said.

“This storm is trending to slow down, which means it could potentially sit on top of us for 47 hours,” said Cathie Perkins, director of Pinellas County Emergency Management. “That’s a lot of rain, and it’s not going to be able to drain out quickly.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CubaFloridahurricane

Previous story
Okanagan Water Board bracing for the effects of climate change
Next story
Anonymous donor gives million-dollar gift to Shuswap small businesses

Just Posted

Sponsored by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey, Justin Brien, professional presenter, will be speaking on mental health to parents, particularly of U15 and U18 players, and to players who wish to attend. The presentation will start at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Salmar Grand, Theatre 1. (Photo contributed)
Presentation sponsored by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey to get real about mental health

An anonymous donor gave a million-plus dollar donation to the Shuswap Community Foundation for an endowment fund that’s expected to produce about $80,000 per year in perpetuity to be used to support small businesses and entrepreuners in the Shuswap. (Pixabay image)
Anonymous donor gives million-dollar gift to Shuswap small businesses

Nick Parsons with his prize winning pumpkin at Green Acres. The Gleneden farm is hosting a pumpkin patch fundraiser on Oct. 15, with proceeds from pumpkin sales going to Second Harvest food bank. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm farm to hold pumpkin patch fundraiser for Second Harvest food bank

A new Vernon-Lake Country electoral district is being proposed for the area. (Contributed)
New Vernon-Lake Country electoral district proposed