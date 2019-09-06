Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Workers haul boats from the water at the Dartmouth Yacht Club in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Hurricane Dorian has moved off North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and is on a path that would take it into Atlantic Canada on Saturday.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says a hurricane watch is in effect for all of Nova Scotia and tropical storm watches are in effect for southeastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, the Magdalen Islands and western Newfoundland.

The most likely track projection brings Hurricane Dorian south of the Maritimes on Saturday, with the storm pushing through eastern Nova Scotia Saturday night, and then over the eastern Gulf of St. Lawrence or western Newfoundland by Sunday morning.

The forecast is calling for severe winds and torrential rain, with a major impacts for southeastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, western Newfoundland and Quebec’s Lower North Shore.

Large waves are expected for the Atlantic coasts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and for eastern portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, while a storm surge, combined with large waves and pounding surf, may cause flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Newfoundland, and the Magdalen Islands.

READ MORE: ‘Please pray for our Bahamasland,’ Canadian victim wrote before Dorian hit

Tropical storm force winds of 90 to 110 kilometres per hour are expected Saturday morning over southwestern Nova Scotia and in the afternoon over eastern parts of the province before moving on in the evening to P.E.I., the Magdalen Islands and southwestern Newfoundland.

The highest rainfall amounts — 50 to 100 millimetres — are expected over Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and the Magdalen Islands.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shuswap community rallies around family who lost home to suspicious fire
Next story
B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

Just Posted

Deciding to be part of fishing solution, not problem

James Murray/The Great Outdoors

Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair kicks off this weekend

The fair runs from Sept. 6-8

Salmon Arm Silverbacks gain forward from Quebec’s Major Junior League

The 19-year-old held a 13.9 shooting percentage last season

Shuswap community rallies around family who lost home to suspicious fire

RCMP are investigating the fire which displaced a Cambie-Solsqua family

Morning Start: Making Canadian tennis history

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down KVR Trail

Neither Georgia’s age nor her disability prevented her enjoyment of the trip

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Penticton adventure park built on memories of love and life

Local busineswoman working to support children’s grief support group

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Salmon Arm Silverbacks finish pre-season by defeating Vernon Vipers

Team wraps up pre-season with 2-0-2 record, Sept. 8 ‘Backs host West Kelowna, 3 p.m. start

Osoyoos to get new museum

Cost of renovations to downtown building estimated at $2.5 million

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Most Read