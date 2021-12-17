Police were at the scene of Naomi Onotera’s Langley City home on Monday, Sept. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police were at the scene of Naomi Onotera’s Langley City home on Monday, Sept. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Husband charged with manslaughter in case of missing B.C woman Naomi Onotera

The teacher was last seen in late August

Update: The husband of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera, has been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of indignity to human remains.

IHIT confirmed Saturday that 49-year-old Obnes Regis was arrested and in custody as of Friday evening.

Neighbours reported that police had been back at Onotera’s home earlier in the day.

READ ALSO: Search of Naomi Onotera house wraps up

A missing person alert for the 40-year-old mother and Surrey elementary school teacher was issued by RCMP on Aug. 30.

The investigation into her disappearance was turned over to the Langley RCMP’s serious crime unit on Sept. 1. and the IHIT is assisting.

Friends and family had plastered Langley in missing posters for weeks. Hundreds attended a vigil for her.

In September, police searched her house and yard, and the property was behind crime scene tape for several days.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITLangleymissing person

 

Officers can be seen outside missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera’s home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. RCMP have had the Langley City home behind police tape for at least two days. Investigators were to conduct a search of the residence Tuesday or Wednesday. (Langley Advance Times files)

Officers can be seen outside missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera’s home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. RCMP have had the Langley City home behind police tape for at least two days. Investigators were to conduct a search of the residence Tuesday or Wednesday. (Langley Advance Times files)

Police are at the home of missing teacher Naomi Onotera on 50th Avenue and 200th Street Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Police are at the home of missing teacher Naomi Onotera on 50th Avenue and 200th Street Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Police are at the home of missing teacher Naomi Onotera on 50th Avenue and 200th Street Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Police are at the home of missing teacher Naomi Onotera on 50th Avenue and 200th Street Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks defeat Prince George 4-3 thanks to Serdachny hat-trick

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Noah Serdachny scored 3 goals in a 4-3 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Dec. 17, 2021. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks defeat Prince George 4-3 thanks to Serdachny hat-trick

Some Canoe residents are not happy with the new four-way stop installed at the intersection of 50th Street and 70th Avenue NE, but the city’s traffic safety committee determined the four-way stop is the best solution. (File photo)
Traffic safety committee stands by four-way stop at Canoe intersection

Paul Ross, left, founder of the “Canoe Fills the Canoe” food drive, and Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison at the 2021 Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest Parade. The trailers used to collect food for the 2021 “Canoe Fills the Canoe” food drive will look similar to this one. (Contributed)
‘This is who we are’: Canoe residents proud to hold annual ‘Fill the Canoe’ food drive

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2021, for avalanche control. (File photo)
Highway 1 to be closed west of Revelstoke for planned avalanche control