UPDATE: One person dead, two injured in Highway 1 collision near Chase

About 1 p.m. on June 16, Chase RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a fatal collision on Highway 1 approximately three kilometres east of Chase.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions and traffic control personnel are on scene.

Cpl. Mike Halskov of the BC Highway Patrol said it appeared a westbound pickup truck travelling in the passing lane entered the single eastbound lane and collided head-on with a large commercial vehicle.

The lone driver of the pickup truck died in the collision. The driver of the commercial vehicle was taken to hospital in serious condition and the passenger sustained minor injuries, said Halskov.

Halskov said police are in the early stages of the investigation and information regarding the collision could change.

Chase RCMP are awaiting the arrival of the coroner and the collision analysis and reconstruction service. BC Highway Patrol is on the way to assist.

Police thank motorists for their patience and ask that they heed the directions of traffic control personnel.

