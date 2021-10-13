Preliminary work for the R.W. Bruhn Bridge project is beginning the week of Oct. 12, 2021, according to the District of Sicamous. (B.C. government image)

Hwy. 1 delays expected as preliminary work on Bruhn Bridge project near Sicamous begins

Funding for the R.W. Bruhn Bridge four-laning project was approved in 2018

Minor delays can be expected on Highway 1 west of Sicamous.

On Oct. 12, the District of Sicamous announced “preliminary site work” for the R.W. Bruhn Bridge four-laning project was beginning later that week. Construction signage had indicated work would begin Oct. 7.

The district said preliminary site work at this time revolves around utility relocation. Tree clearing will take place west of the bridge, on the north and south sides of Highway 1. Additionally, minor danger tree clearing will take place just north of the CP Rail tracks across from Gill Avenue.

Finally, two temporary utility-access roads will be built off of Old Sicamous Road, said the district.

Traffic on Highway 1 west of the bridge will be subject to 15-minute highway closures and single-lane alternating traffic while work is underway.

The R.W. Bruhn Bridge project is part of the of B.C. government’s Kamloops to Alberta Highway 1 four-laning project. According to the B.C. government’s website, the project will see the current R.W. Bruhn Bridge replaced with a four-lane version, as well as intersection improvements between Old Sicamous Road and Silver Sands Road.

The total project cost is estimated at $224.5 million, and it’s being funded provincially and federally. According to a Jan. 15, 2021, project update, a three-year construction period is anticipated for the project. Tree clearing and utility relocation work appears to be on-schedule, as it was planned for 2021 at that time. The government’s project update states construction tender is targeted for 2022.

