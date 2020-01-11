I Love You Daddy: Owner sought of pocket watch forgotten in Salmon Arm barbershop

Tamara Timmers of Martina’s Classic Barber Shoppe turns to social media for help returning timepiece

The Armitron quartz pocket watch is engraved with the scene of a dog and a duck in a marsh on the front plate. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Employees of a Salmon Arm barbershop are looking for the owners of a watch left at their store more than five years ago.

Tamara Timmers, a hair stylist at Martina’s Classic Barber Shoppe, took to Facebook on Thursday searching for the owners of a classic timepiece. She says the pocket watch was left at the shop approximately five and eight years ago.

When the watch was left behind, Timmers remembers searching for the owners by putting an ad in the local paper, but turned up no results. She’s decided to try once more, this time using social media.

“More people are on Facebook, even the older generations are using Facebook. I’m hoping that maybe through social media we can have more luck with finding its owner,” Timmers said.

The Armitron quartz pocket watch is engraved with the scene of a dog and a duck in a marsh on the front plate. Other watches of the same make and design can be found commonly on Ebay for less than $40. However, it’s the inscription on the watch, “I Love You Daddy,” sets it apart.

Remnants of gold plating on the inside of the watch suggest the now dull silver timepiece was once completely gold in colour. Other watches of this type sold online show similar signs of weathering.

If you have any information on the watch you can contact the barbershop at 250-832-0039.

The inscription on the pocket watch reads ‘I Love You Daddy’. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)