The Dairy Queen in Oliver opened in May. (Jen’s Interior Painting)

The Dairy Queen in Oliver opened in May. (Jen’s Interior Painting)

‘I scream, you scream’ a truck careens into Oliver Dairy Queen

Luckily no one was injured in the incident

A scary crash at the new Dairy Queen in Oliver ended with a lot of damage but could have been much worse as a pickup truck narrowly missed hitting people before smashing into the building Monday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., Oliver RCMP and ambulance responded to the scene at the DQ where the driver of a white pickup lost control, taking out the staircase and railings blocking the drive-thru.

Alcohol was ruled out as a contributing factor, said police. Witness evidence suggests that the driver, an Oliver man, suffered a medical emergency at the time of driving.

The driver told police he had just picked up pizza from around the corner and lost consciousness as he was turning from Highway 97 onto Veterans Way.

The driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and issued a Notice of Driving Suspension and a medical review has been recommended to the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles. The matter remains under investigation, confirmed Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

READ MORE: Oliver Dairy Queen finally opens

READ MORE: Neighbourhood brouhaha draws police to Okanagan Falls

car crashOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton imposes Stage 3 watering restrictions
Next story
Kayaker and boat captain missing on Okanagan lakes

Just Posted

The District of Sicamous received $50,000 from the federal government to undertake a feasibility study for constructing a pedestrian bridge over Sicamous Narrows. (District of Sicamous photo)
Sicamous council to source funding, choose design for pedestrian bridge

Stay connected with the Salmon Arm Observer, the Shuswap Market and the Eagle Valley News.
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

A study is being conducted to understand the behaviour of Okanagan cougars. (HCTF/Submitted)
B.C.’s ‘most comprehensive cougar study to date’ coming to Okanagan

An air tanker actions Shuswap River wildfire west of Mabel Lake Monday, July 24. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Shuswap River wildfire east of Enderby grows, again