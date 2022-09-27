Gloria Morgan (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Gloria Morgan (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for Okanagan residential school survivor

Each August, Indigenous children were rounded up and taken back to residential school

During the age of the Canadian residential school system, at the end of August, Indigenous children were rounded up and taken back to school.

The fall is a difficult time for survivors, as the memories of leaving home are brought up and compounded with the ever-present discussion of residential schools in the build-up to the Sept. 30, day of Truth and Reconciliation, said Gloria Morgan, Splatsin First Nations.

Morgan is the retired chair of the Okanagan College Board of Governors, lawyer and federal adjudicator with the Indian Residential School Independent Assessment Process, former member of the RCMP, and survivor of Indian residential schools.

She spent four years at residential school with five of her siblings. After four years, Morgan was sent into foster care for another four years.

“For eight years of my life I was away from my home, my family, my friends, my community, my language, my culture.”

While the fall is triggering for survivors, it is also an important time of year, where those impacted by residential schools share stories and talk about their suffering.

“It’s a healing process for my people, as well as transferring knowledge and creating relationships.”

She has spent a career listening to stories of survivors and sharing knowledge.

Morgan travelled the country as an adjudicator with the Residential School Independent Assessment Process, listening to “the most horrendous stories that you can imagine,” from survivors.

Then, based off a series of metrics, she would offer compensation for their suffering at the residential school.

While retired from her career with the RCMP and as a lawyer, Morgan still serves on boards for the Provincial Health Services Authority, and is not done her work to help survivors.

“I have to keep trying… there is so much work to do.”

She hopes that the Day of Truth and Reconciliation inspires the sharing of knowledge and creates understanding within society.

“I want people to see the person, not the stereotype. “

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaIndigenousTruth and Reconciliation

Previous story
Truth and Reconciliation Day: Education should be the priority, says B.C. Indigenous leader
Next story
Kelowna woman faces charges of robbery, assault in attempted carjacking

Just Posted

Sponsored by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey, Justin Brien, professional presenter, will be speaking on mental health to parents, particularly of U15 and U18 players, and to players who wish to attend. The presentation will start at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Salmar Grand, Theatre 1. (Photo contributed)
Presentation sponsored by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey to get real about mental health

An anonymous donor gave a million-plus dollar donation to the Shuswap Community Foundation for an endowment fund that’s expected to produce about $80,000 per year in perpetuity to be used to support small businesses and entrepreuners in the Shuswap. (Pixabay image)
Anonymous donor gives million-dollar gift to Shuswap small businesses

Nick Parsons with his prize winning pumpkin at Green Acres. The Gleneden farm is hosting a pumpkin patch fundraiser on Oct. 15, with proceeds from pumpkin sales going to Second Harvest food bank. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm farm to hold pumpkin patch fundraiser for Second Harvest food bank

A new Vernon-Lake Country electoral district is being proposed for the area. (Contributed)
New Vernon-Lake Country electoral district proposed