FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. is moving to an appointment-based system for all in-office services due to COVID-19.

In Monday (July 20) release, the auto insurer said knowledge tests, driver’s licence renewals, violation tickets and other matters will be dealt with by appointment only. Previously, only road tests were by appointment at ICBC, but the auto insurer says making all services appointment-only will allow them to better adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

Drivers are asked to bring all necessary documentation, arrive 10 minutes prior to their appointment time and make sure they have no COVID-19 symptoms or recent exposures.

To book, visit www.icbc.com/appointment.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s Jackknife Brewing helps launch Diversity in Brewing Scholarship
Next story
Vehicle fire believed to be deliberately set: Kelowna RCMP

Just Posted

South Shuswap public hearings focus on cannabis facility, proposed strata

COVID-19 protocols to be in effect during meeting at Sorrento Memorial Hall

Shuswap carpenter welcomes live music at work

Solid Urban Studio owner Adam Seward continues to expand business, realize dream

Morning Start: Antarctica is considered a desert

Your morning start for Monday, July 20, 2020

Interior Health issues Vernon drug alert

Purple fentanyl found to include methamphetamine in test

Active volcanoes in South Okanagan

Crater Mountain is one of 16 volcanoes of the Penticton Group of Volcanoes

‘It’s still surreal’: Authorities look for cause of deadly Alberta glacier bus crash

The Columbia Icefield is one of the largest non-polar icefields in the world

Horoscopes for the week of July 20

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

Vehicle fire believed to be deliberately set: Kelowna RCMP

Nobody was injured during the early-morning blaze

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

RCMP seek assistance in locating missing West Kelowna man

49-year-old Glen Tarbut from West Kelowna was last seen on July 17

Kelowna’s Jackknife Brewing helps launch Diversity in Brewing Scholarship

Diversity in Brewing’s objective is to promote and foster a diverse, respectful, and welcoming brewing industry

4G tower coming to Okanagan neighbourhood

Rogers tower 4G, not 5G, in Lake Country

Most Read