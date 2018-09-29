ICBC overhaul includes new $50 fee for lending out your car to friends, family

Unlisted driver protection one way the B.C. NDP and ICBC is planning to overhaul the Crown corporation

Do you let friends or family members borrow your car every now and again? Starting next year, you’re going to have to pay a new fee through ICBC.

On Friday, the BC Utilities Commission approved ICBC’s rate revamp – originally announced by the B.C. NDP’s back in August.

A new $50 “unlisted driver protection” fee is just one of the changes starting as early as 2019. It will apply to motorists who lend their vehicle out to someone else fewer than 12 times a year.

“The goal is to ensure drivers pay premiums which better reflect their risk,” the Crown corporation said about the changes on its website. “These changes to how ICBC’s Basic insurance premiums are set and how a driver’s risk is assessed are the most significant updates in more than 30 years.”

While the fee is entirely optional, ICBC said it could cost you if a unlisted driver is to be involved in a crash and isn’t protected by coverage.

“We know that extraordinary events occur – such as an unlisted driver using the vehicle for a medical emergency – and there will be exemptions to recognize these situations,” it said.

Black Press Media has reached out to ICBC for further comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NAFTA talks intensify as Freeland, negotiators push hard for breakthrough

Just Posted

New vision for municipal campground in Shuswap

District of Sicamous wants to develop urban farm concept on former Abbott Berry Farm

BC’s new wildfire mitigation program raises questions for regional district

CSRD directors want to know more about funding implications

Ammonia leak prompts education for Southern Interior

Arena operators, first responders come to Salmon Arm to learn about handling ammonia

Spike belts, plane help North Okanagan-Shuswap Mounties get their men

Two lengthy police chases in two days end up in arrests of men with BC-wide warrants

Okanagan Syilx Nation Flag now flies above UBC Okanagan Campus

The flag will be a permanent installment at the University

VIDEO: How to budget for groceries in Canada

Finance experts offer tips on how to hit budget goals when it comes to buying groceries

ICBC overhaul includes new $50 fee for lending out your car to friends, family

Unlisted driver protection one way the B.C. NDP and ICBC is planning to overhaul the Crown corporation

NAFTA talks intensify as Freeland, negotiators push hard for breakthrough

Analysts and insiders alike say the latest American-imposed deadline for Canada to join by Monday is not set in stone

Minister urged to press Jamaica over wage deductions of migrant workers in Canada

B.C. employers who house temporary foreign farm workers off site can deduct $6.20 a day for rent

K-12 union support staff in B.C. agree to three-year framework agreement

Agreement for maintenance workers, custodians, education assistants, clerical, accounting and IT

Column: Film shows devastation Canadian mining leaves behind

The View From Here/Martha Wickett

Letter: Shuswap MLA should reflect on past before criticizing project costs

Letter-writer thinks the pot is calling the kettle black

Letter: Examining the untested waters of 5G wireless technology

Concerns over safety and security abound for this writer

Salmon Arm Apple Fest takes place today at Ross Street Plaza

Lots of family fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most Read