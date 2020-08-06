ICBC stats reveal where most vehicle collisions are occurring in Salmon Arm

The Highway 1 intersection at the top of Tank Hill has the somber distinction of being where the greatest number of motor-vehicle collisions have occurred over the past four years in Salmon Arm.

This is according to ICBC’s recently updated crash statistics for the Southern Interior, which show 72 collisions occurred at the intersection at 30th Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway between 2015 and 2019. The majority of those collisions, 47, ICBC classified as involving property damage only (PDO), while 25 were classified as “casualty crashes” involving injury or fatality.

The second highest number of collisions occurred at the intersection of Highway 97B and Highway 1. Twenty-five of the 40 recorded for this location were casualty crashes and 15 were PDO. The third largest number of casualty crashes, 16, occurred at the intersection at Ross Street and Highway 1 where a total of 27 collisions were recorded over the four-year period. Thirty-eight collisions were recorded at the intersection at 10th Street SW and Highway 1, 13 of them were casualty crashes and 25 PDO.

Below are the 10 intersections in the community where the highest number of collisions occurred between 2015 and 2019.

• 30th Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway, 72;

• Highway. 97B and Highway 1, 40;

• 10th Street SW and Highway 1, 38;

• Shuswap Street and Highway 1, 30;

• Alexander Street and Highway 1, 28;

• Auto Road SE and Highway 97B, 28;

• 30th Street SW and Highway 1, 27;

• Ross Street and Highway 1, 27;

• 11th Avenue NE and 30th Street NE, 23;

• 10th Avenue NE and Highway 97B, 21.

According to ICBC, an average of 43,000 motor-vehicle collisions occur annually in the South Interior, with about 7,000 of them involving injury or fatality.

Read more: Hefty undeclared driver charges piling up, ICBC warns customers

Read more: COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmICBC