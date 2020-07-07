FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

After a four-month break, B.C. residents will once again be able to book a road test in July.

On Tuesday (July 7), the Insurance Corp. of B.C. laid out the details of its “phased” reopening plan.

Health-care workers and first responders who need a licence for work will have priority access and can call 1-800-950-1498 to determine if they qualify and to book.

Motorcycle and recreational trailer tests will begin first, starting up again on Wednesday, with Class 5 and 7 road tests starting up as of July 20. Drivers who had their tests cancelled between March 17 and 30 will get priority and should expect a call from ICBC this week.

All other customers are asked to book online if possible as phone lines will be busy as tests start up again. The auto insurer began taking appointments for commercial road tests and knowledge tests in June.

READ MORE: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

For drivers that cancelled their insurance during the height of the pandemic, ICBC is warning that their policies might not cost the same when they are reinstated.

“Policy cost changes could happen because of a number of factors, such as converting to the new insurance system, at fault claims or optional rate changes,” ICBC said in a statement. “However, customers may be experiencing these price changes earlier than they normally would have because of the cancellation.”

The auto insurer sad that drivers who receive higher policy costs when they reinsure won’t see an increase until their former insurance expiry dates.

“ICBC will be identifying these customers in the coming weeks and automatically mailing them a cheque,” the auto insurer said.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Horrifying video shows near head-on collision by Golden

Just Posted

Sicamous to receive $6 million for construction of Shuswap Healing Centre

Federal/provincial infrastructure funding also announced for Chase pedestrian bridge

Neighbours raise concerns about proposed housing development in Salmon Arm

Objections to 11th Street SE plans include increased traffic, diversion of creek, loss of greenspace

Morning Start: Dogs can smell cancer

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Salmon Arm Council pleased with plans for Habitat for Humanity housing project

Twenty-unit building, mainly for 55-plus seniors, in the works

B.C. highway widening job reduced, costs still up $61 million

Union-only project scales back work to widen Trans-Canada

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision by Golden

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Column: Fishing about every moment in the outdoor experience

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Okanagan home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road in Lake Country just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Lower Similkameen Indian Band closes beach near Cawston to non-band members

The COVID-19 crisis “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat” says the LSIB

B.C. homeowners plead for action on condo insurance crisis

Strata property fees growing bigger than mortgage payments

Indigenous man behind complaint of BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy has died

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argued that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

The Okanagan Forest Task Force’s have led to 13 or 14 tickets for illegal dumpers

Revelstoke community helps those stranded during 30 hour Highway 1 closure

The closure west of the city was due to flooding

Most Read