Highway 3 at Frontage Road on the west side of Princeton, looking south at noon on Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. (DriveBC photo)

Highway 3 at Frontage Road on the west side of Princeton, looking south at noon on Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. (DriveBC photo)

Icy roads chill drivers’ need for speed on Highways 3 and 5

COVID-19 and winter conditions had traffic cool

After a rocky reopening, travel on Highways 3 and 5 cooled down for the holidays.

“I get all the briefing notes from around the province with respect to any serious crashes, including fatalities and [from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3] I had none,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer for BC Highway Patrol. “Usually there’s something and this year the holidays were quiet, and I don’t like to use that word.”

Halskov considered ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions, ongoing road work on the highways and the recent winter to be factors in the lack of major incidents. The driving conditions in particular he noted helping as most people generally slow down in winter.

“Sometimes Mother Nature works in our favour to get people to slow down a little bit,” said Halskov.

READ MORE: Heavy snow to blanket Okanagan starting Wednesday

There were still fines handed out however. A man on Highway 97 near Dawson Creek was caught going over 50 km/h above the speed limit while intoxicated on Dec. 28.

The Highway Patrol has increased the amount of enforcement along Highways 3 and 5 following their reopening after the flooding in November.

Exact numbers for the number of fines given out since the highways were reopened were not immediately available.

READ MORE: Southern B.C. braces for heavy snow as northern region endures bone-chilling cold

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Highway 5

Previous story
UPDATE: Downtown Vernon sudden death deemed suspicious
Next story
Albas presses feds for Princeton flood relief

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP responded to eight collisions on Jan. 4, 2022. (File photo)
Sicamous RCMP see 10 vehicles slide off Highway 1 in last 2 days

Delicious, showing at the Salmar Classic on Jan. 8, celebrates the preparation and love of fine cuisine. (Contributed)
Shuswap Film Society: Enjoy a Delicious feast at Salmar Classic

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior home sales continue at record highs as prices soar

Most property assessments in Salmon Arm for single family homes jump by more than 30 per cent. (File photo)
Most Salmon Arm properties see 2022 assessment jump more than 30 per cent