This image of the Salmon River, backed by Mount Ida, is taken from the Switzmalph/Salmon Arm area. (Image courtesy of Mary Thomas Jr.)

This image of the Salmon River, backed by Mount Ida, is taken from the Switzmalph/Salmon Arm area. (Image courtesy of Mary Thomas Jr.)

Ideas wanted: Shuswap Climate Action invites you to share your ideas on climate change

Event to be held Saturday, July 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Marine Peace Park gazebo

What are your concerns and ideas about climate change?

The Shuswap Climate Action Society would like to hear your thoughts.

On Saturday, July 23 from 1 to 3 p.m., the society is inviting the public to come to the gazebo at Marine Peace Park to share ideas. The plan, said Julia Beatty, chair of Shuswap Climate Action, is to gather information that will help the society develop its list of activities for the coming year.

“Our aim is to engage with our community to help people make those important steps to reduce their personal carbon footprint. We also want to better understand how we can help to make our region more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”

For more information, visit shuswapclimate.org.

Read more: Shuswap Climate Action to give away seedlings to invest in the Earth

Read more: Multi-family housing proposed for Salmon Arm single-family, agricultural area

Read more: Christmas & climate change: Shuswap environmentalist recommends planet-friendly season



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmClimate changeClimate crisisShuswap

Previous story
Beer, pizza, fruit: PM Trudeau does the Okanagan
Next story
Volunteer committee on track with Sicamous caboose restoration

Just Posted

The Sicamous caboose has been restored to its original colour thanks to work done by a committee of community volunteers. (Tia Ciseralla-Lemieux photo)
Volunteer committee on track with Sicamous caboose restoration

This image of the Salmon River, backed by Mount Ida, is taken from the Switzmalph/Salmon Arm area. (Image courtesy of Mary Thomas Jr.)
Ideas wanted: Shuswap Climate Action invites you to share your ideas on climate change

Marie Tujik
UPDATE: Senior missing from Enderby

One of the many faces of Salmon Arm Bay on Shuswap Lake. (File photo)
Report says water quality in Shuswap generally good, nutrients going into lakes remain a concern