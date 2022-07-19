Ideas wanted: Shuswap Climate Action invites you to share your ideas on climate change

What are your concerns and ideas about climate change?
The Shuswap Climate Action Society would like to hear your thoughts.
On Saturday, July 23 from 1 to 3 p.m., the society is inviting the public to come to the gazebo at Marine Peace Park to share ideas. The plan, said Julia Beatty, chair of Shuswap Climate Action, is to gather information that will help the society develop its list of activities for the coming year.
“Our aim is to engage with our community to help people make those important steps to reduce their personal carbon footprint. We also want to better understand how we can help to make our region more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”
For more information, visit shuswapclimate.org.
