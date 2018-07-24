Identity of man found dead by railway tracks released

Local family in mourning following the death of 23-year-old, cause under investigation

  • Jul. 24, 2018 7:30 p.m.
  • News

A funeral service is being arranged for 23-year-old Jason Andrew, whose body was found by the railway tracks west of Salmon Arm on Sunday, July 22. (Photo contributed)

Members of the Neskonlith Band, the Thomas and Andrew families and friends are mourning the loss of a well-loved 23-year-old man.

“It is with great sadness that the Thomas and Andrew families have lost an amazing young man, Jason Andrew, so very suddenly,” reads a July 24 Facebook announcement.

The son of Bonnie Thomas was found lying by the tracks near the bridge just west of Salmon Arm in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 22.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related: Man found dead on railway tracks in Salmon Arm

“Today is the truly the worst day of life; hands down, no doubt about it,” writes Thomas. “I cherish the wonderful memories, the good and the bad, as they all made us closer. I thank and appreciate all the others in his life that contributed to the man that he was.”

Thomas says the Salmon Arm RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are still investigating the matter in hopes of being able to determine the sequence of events that led to Jason’s tragic death.

A formal notice of viewing and services for him will be made available in the next few days.

The service will include readings about a shared experience for all those who would like to share a story about Jason. Email your story to llampreau@R2L2.ca.

