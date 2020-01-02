Following a snowstorm on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, North Okanagan residents have been struggling to figure out what to do with their snow. Facebook Marketplace user Teri Cholach had a unique idea — ‘Igloo. FCFS. Some assembling required.’ (Facebook)

Igloo for sale in Enderby

Some assembly is required, ad reads

One Enderby woman figured out what to do with all the snow in her yard.

Teri Cholach is offering, on a first-come-first-serve basis, an igloo on Facebook Marketplace.

“Some assembling required,” she wrote.

Plus, it’s free.

This isn’t the last of the snow yet, however.

A special weather statement is in effect for the North Okanagan as of Jan. 2, 2020.

A strong winter storm is expected to begin Thursday evening, according to Environment Canada. The main band of snow will shift northwards Friday morning ceasing snow fall in the Okanagan, South Thompson and Kootenay communities.

The national weather agency said Friday may also see freezing rain.

READ MORE: Vernon Optometry bringing 2020 into focus with green technology

READ MORE: Water advisory in effect for Grindrod after blackouts

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland municipal website hacked
Next story
UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Just Posted

Semi collides with power pole near Buckerfield’s

Accident sends power lines across 10th Avenue SW

Motorists in Shuswap advised to expect delays on Highway 1 in Tappen

Vehicle recovery closing one lane of Trans-Canada Highway

Firefighters investigate possible gas leak in Salmon Arm bank

Fire trucks are on scene at the Alexander Street RBC branch.

Thousands of Shuswap residents without power for 36 hours, BC Hydro prepares for next storm

A total of 64 outages have not been solved since Dec. 31.

Lights still off for 11K homes in North Okanagan

Power restored to 93% of customers: BC Hydro

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Summerland municipal website hacked

Utilities payment page was defaced Dec. 29

Most expensive property in Okanagn is a $10.3 M home in Kelowna

Single-family homes in Kelowna had an average assessed value $629,000, a slight drop from 2018

Owner of Vernon’s first board game café a lifelong gamer

The Boarding House Café looks to fill niche for teens, gamers

Igloo for sale in Enderby

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

Snapshot: Digging out

There was still work to be done clearing snow in downtown Salmon Arm following Dec. 31’s snow storm.

PHOTOS: Emcon Services hard at work on the highways

Photos from avalanche control work west of Revelstoke

Most Read