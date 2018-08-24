Ignitions planned for Old Tom Creek wildfire near Olalla

117 BC Wildfire personnel and 15 pieces of heavy equipment are on site today (Friday).

Small planned ignitions are planned for the Old Tom Creek wildfire near Ollala today (Friday).

The fire remains estimated at 527 hectares in size although growth was expected over the last few days. The fire remains listed as out of control.

BC Wildfire stated in a release that any increase in wind would result in the fire spreading quickly and growing.

Cooler temperatures over the next few days is expected to help in the fight against the wildfire, which was discovered on Aug. 15.

On Friday, 117 personnel and 15 pieces of equipment are on site. Air support is available as needed (visibility permitting).

