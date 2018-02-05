Meningococcal info released by Interior Health Monday.—Image: Kathy Michaels/Capital News

IH ready to declare meningococcal outbreak over

Health authority says it has immunized more than 14,000 teens in response to outbreak

Interior Health expects to declare the meningococcal outbreak that hit the region in December over next week.

Dr. Karin Goodison, medical health officer for the health authority said she expects IH to declare an end to the outbreak on Feb. 13, assuming no additional cases of meningococcal disease are reported over the next seven days.

At a news conference in Kelowna Monday, Goodison said all Okanagan residents aged 15 to 19 should get immunized against meningococcal disease before the outbreak is declared over.

A spike in the number of reported cases prompted the declaration of the outbreak at the end of 2017 and the opening of free immuniztion clinics for teens. Prior to the outbreak being declared there were 12 reported cases in the region, six of them in the Okanagan. Normally, IH sees between one and three cases region-wide per year with a high of five, said Goodison.

To date, she said, Interior Health has administered 14,486 immunizations in the Okanagan as part of the response to the outbreak. Eighty per cent of high school students have now been immunized but IH is reporting a lower uptake for the vaccine in the 18 to 19 year age group. So it is urging that particular age group to get immunized as quickly as possible while the vaccine is available.

Goodison said only 32 per cent of 18-year-olds and 19 per cent of 19-year-olds have received the vaccine as part of the outbreak response

Usually, only Grade 9 students are immunized as matter of course, but the program was expanded to include older youths last month when the outbreak was declared.

At that time, IH said it was setting up immunization clinics throughout the Okanagan for students in Grades 9 to 12 and for teens aged 15 to 19 who do not attend school and have not previously had the vaccine. It also included teens aged 18 and 19.

“We are extremely pleased with the response from the public to make immunization a priority, but are continuing to encourage those who have not yet been immunized to do so, especially those in the 18 to 19 year age group,” said Goodison.

“If you know someone in the Okanagan who is in this age group, please encourage them to get immunized while vaccine is available. Immunization is one of the best ways to protect yourself against this disease.”

Goodison said a young man who died in the the Oliver area was found to have meningococcal disease during a post mortem but it’s not clear if that’s what killed him so his death is not being recorded as a result of meningococcal disease.

Since declaring the meningococcal outbreak last month, IH’s response was described as “significant” – from arranging thousands of doses of vaccines coming from across Canada, to scheduling clinics to offer immunizations throughout the Okanagan, to partnering with local pharmacies to administer vaccine

Free immunizations are available at health centres and select Shoppers Drug Mart and London Drugs locations. Many of these pharmacies have extended hours to accommodate immunization.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly
Next story
Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Just Posted

Local MLAs thrilled with new leader

Eric Foster and Greg Kyllo fully support election of Andrew Wilkinson

Sebell hosts homecoming concerts

Greg Sebell will play two shows Feb. 18 in Salmon Arm

IH ready to declare meningococcal outbreak over

Health authority says it has immunized more than 14,000 teens in response to outbreak

Flood damage still affecting Salmon Arm council chambers

Equipment ruined by leak in March 2017 expected to be replaced in April this year

Snowfall warning ends, roads remain treacherous

Snow and ice make driving uphill through Salmon Arm a challenge for truckers.

Your Feb. 5 Morning Brief

It is a dreary day across the Okanagan - Shuswap as rain continues to fall

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Scotties exceeds attendance target in Penticton

Curling Canada records show attendance was over 55,000 over the 10 days

Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer’s board of directors

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

B.C. government marijuana stores will compete with private sellers

No sales in liquor or food stores, 30-gram maximum for public possession

Identify, assess and take action to lower risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Philadelphia left to clean up after victory celebrations turned rowdy overnight

Flaming Lamborghini impounded, B.C. driver arrested

Officers found the driver intoxicated after first noticing flames shooting from the vehicle’s exhaust

Most Read