Burnaby teen Maanav Kinkar (inset), 18, has been identified as the person whose body was found in a Surrey park on the evening of May 26, 2022. (Contributed photos)

IHIT identifies Burnaby teen as victim found in Surrey park

Police asking for help tracking Maanav Kinkar’s movements, activities

A Burnaby teen has been identified as the victim found deceased in a Surrey park last week, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is asking for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage of the area to come forward.

In a news release issued Monday (May 30), police say Maanav Kinkar, 18 – whose body was found May 26 in Hazelnut Meadows Park, located in the 14000-block of 68 Avenue – had been reported missing by his parents at around the same time that police were notified of the discovery, just before 9 p.m.

“This is believed to be a targeted incident but not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict,” the release states.

Efforts to construct a timeline of Kinkar’s movements and activities have determined that on the evening in question, Kinkar arrived at Surrey Central via Skytrain and may have got onto a bus, the release continues.

“IHIT is looking to speak to anyone who may have seen Maanav that evening.”

IHIT is also seeking dashcam footage, CCTV or witnesses from the area around Hazelnut Meadows Park between 6-9 p.m. on May 26.

“This is a quiet area with several residences surrounding the park along 140 Street, 68 Avenue, and 142 Street,” IHIT spokesman Sgt. David Lee said.

“These homes may have the video and witnesses we seek.”

IHIT is investigating in partnership with Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca


