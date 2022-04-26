The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a Courtenay man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment. (Black Press file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a Courtenay man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment. (Black Press file photo)

IIO investigating death of man who went into medical distress at Comox Valley RCMP detachment

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating the death of a man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment.

According to the IIO report, Comox Valley RCMP were called to a residence on the 3300 block of Kentwood Road, at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, and arrested a man for trespassing.

He was taken to the detachment and placed in a cell.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the man was found to be in medical distress.

Assistance was provided until Emergency Health Services attended and transported the man to the hospital. The man died Sunday, April 24.

The IIO was notified shortly thereafter and has opened an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the man’s death.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

ALSO: School District 71 issues statement regarding lockdown at Courtenay high school

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: One man dead, one man arrested in Kelowna stabbing

Just Posted

Ian and Holly Gray of Salmon Arm are the new owners of the Shark Shack, set to reopen on June 17. (The Shark Shack/Facebook photo)
Salmon Arm family, including pet dog, take ownership of iconic floating Shuswap eatery

Leilani Ambrose’s “Hidden Patterns” is one of the works to be featured in The Pollinators, an exhibit presented by the Salmon Arm Art Gallery, April 30 to July 2, 2022. (Contributed)
Shuswap artists raise awareness around importance of pollinators in upcoming exhibit

A hummingbird gives its wings a rare rest while feeding in a North Okanagan garden. (Karen Siemens photo)
Hummingbird season is in full flight in the Okanagan

Shalon Clarke and Shona Turner with Fair View Realty give their office a shine during the downtown Salmon Arm clean-up event held Saturday morning, April 23, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Clean-up crew cuts through the grime in downtown Salmon Arm