Illegal buoys netted from Shuswap, Mara lakes

A cement block is raised from the waters of Mara Lake during a Transport Canada enforcement effort to remove non-compliant buoys. (CSRD, Transport Canada photo)

Fifty-three illegal buoys were netted from Shuswap and Mara lakes during a recent enforcement effort.

Transport Canada, assisted by Columbia Shuswap Regional District bylaw enforcement staff, were on the lakes between Oct. 21 and 25, removing non-compliant buoys.

“The proliferation of buoys on Shuswap and Mara Lakes has been a continual source of public complaints to both the CSRD and Transport Canada,” writes the CSRD in a related news release.

Most of the buoys removed were tagged earlier this year as non-compliant, giving the owners time to respond. Transport Canada, however, can remove buoys that are a safety hazard without notice.

Due to water level, buoys tagged north of the Bruhn Bridge were not removed. The CSRD says these will be addressed next year. Also subject to future enforcement are the 186 non-compliant buoys tagged in the North Shuswap.

In a similar enforcement effort last year, 27 buoys were removed in Scotch Creek and Magna Bay in the North Shuswap. An additional 26 non-compliant buoys were removed from Mara Lake.

To learn more about CSRD regulations dealing with docks and buoys for waterfront property owners, visit the CSRD website under Dock & Buoy Regulation.

