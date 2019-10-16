A pile of non-compliant buoys were pulled from Mara Lake by Transport Canada in May 2019. (Chris Smit/CSRD photo)

Illegal buoys to be removed from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada enforcement action to occur Oct. 21 to 25

Transport Canada will be removing non-compliant buoys from Shuswap and Mara lakes.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says Transport Canada will be in the region between Oct. 21 and 25, targeting buoys tagged as non-compliant earlier this year in the Scotch Creek and Sicamous areas of Shuswap Lake, as well as on Mara Lake.

This enforcement action is part of an effort to clean up the spread of non-compliant buoys in the area.

“Tagging notifies the owners of the violations and gives them an opportunity to ensure their buoy is brought into line with Transport Canada regulations,” explains the CSRD. “Buoys can be removed if they are not following the regulations regarding the correct size, colour and identification. This can be hazardous for boaters or other users of the lake.

“Buoys must also be affixed properly so they are anchored in place with appropriate materials.”

CSRD bylaw enforcement staff will be supporting Transport Canada with the removal effort.

Fifty-nine buoys have already been removed from Shuswap and Mara lakes since November 2018. The CSRD has additional information for waterfront property owners regarding docks and buoys on its website under Dock & Buoy Regulations.

