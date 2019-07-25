Illegal discharge of fireworks in Sicamous could net $500 fine

Fire Chief Brett Ogino said he anticipates full compliance once fines are in place.

The District of Sicamous’ ban on the discharge and sale of fireworks is en route to becoming enforceable with a $500 fine.

Fire Chief Brett Ogino said council gave first, second and third reading to a bylaw amendment establishing fines for infractions related to fireworks.

Ogino said he expects the bylaw to be adopted at council’s next meeting.

The proposed changes to the district’s ticket information utilization bylaw create $500 fines for the sale, possession and discharge of fireworks. Fines can also be issued for the discharge of display fireworks, such as the large professional-quality ones launched for Canada Day and other events, contrary to permit conditions, without a permit, without valid insurance or in an unsafe manner. Failure to remove fireworks debris is also a fineable offence under the new bylaw.

Ogino said there have been some instances of fireworks being discharged contrary to the bylaw, but the wet weather through the spring and summer have made cracking down on fireworks users a lower priority.

“Certainly now that things are starting to heat up it’s more of a concern, we need to get it dealt with.”

He added some retailers are also still selling fireworks, but once fines are in place he expects full compliance and a stop to both the sale and discharge of fireworks.

