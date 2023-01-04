Approximately 30 trees have been illegally cut at Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country. (Taylor Conlin/Facebook)

Approximately 30 trees have been illegally cut at Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country. (Taylor Conlin/Facebook)

Illegally cut trees threaten public safety in Lake Country park

A professional arborist has been called in to help

  • Jan. 4, 2023 12:00 p.m.
  • News

Someone has been illegally cutting trees in Jack Seaton Park.

A spokesperson with the District of Lake Country says about 30 trees were cut, some dead and others still alive.

A professional arborist will start work on removing the cut trees tomorrow (Jan. 5).

Many of the trees were not felled properly and pose a threat to safety.

Lake Country residents can expect the trails around Jack Seaton Park will be closed during the removal.

Tree cutting in public spaces and parks is illegal. Lake Country RCMP are investigating.

READ MORE: Volunteers needed in Lake Country to speak with seniors on long-term care living

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsLake CountryparksRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: Splatsin searching for missing man last seen in Enderby
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Vernon child found safe

Just Posted

RCMP confirm that one person died as a result of a vehicle collision on Highway 1 about two kilometres east of Chase on Tuesday, Jan. 3. (File photo)
One person killed in collision between semi and SUV on Highway 1 near Chase

Eli Vandevoort
UPDATE: Splatsin searching for missing man last seen in Enderby

Drinkwater, described by the Victoria Film Festival as the most Canadian film of all time, plays at the Classic in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.
Drinkwater: ‘A wonderfully likeable coming-of-age comedy filmed entirely in Penticton’

Dad Garick Gray and Mom Jen Morley cuddle with Baby Georgia following her birth at 9:28 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. She is the 2023 New Year’s Baby at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (Photo contributed)
Perfect timing for Baby Georgia, born New Year’s Baby at Salmon Arm’s hospital