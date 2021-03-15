Signs are set up outside Salmon Arm’s SASCU Recreation Centre for the start of Interior Health’s COVID-19 immunization clinic on Monday morning, March 15, 2021. Appointment bookings began on March 8, and the clinic will operate seven days a week. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Signs are set up outside Salmon Arm’s SASCU Recreation Centre for the start of Interior Health’s COVID-19 immunization clinic on Monday morning, March 15, 2021. Appointment bookings began on March 8, and the clinic will operate seven days a week. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Immunization clinic gets underway at Salmon Arm recreation centre

Interior Health booking appointments for phase 2 of vaccination schedule

Salmon Arm’s recreation centre opened its doors Monday for the start of Interior Health’s COVID-19 mass vaccination roll-out to residents.

Health authority staff, and security, were at the SASCU Recreation Centre clinic around 9 a.m. Monday morning, March 15, setting up signage outside the entrance where a small number of masked residents were waiting.

Interior Health began booking appointments for immunization on March 8, starting with seniors aged 90 and over, and Indigenous people aged 65 and over.

In addition to the opening of the clinic at the recreation centre, Monday morning, March 15, was also the start of the next round of appointments – for seniors aged 84 and over. Bookings on subsequent days will be taken as follows:

• Seniors born in or before 1938 (83+) may book from March 16;

• Seniors born in or before 1939 (82+) may book from March 17;

• Seniors born in or before 1940 (81+) may book from March 18;

• Seniors born in or before 1941 (80+) may book from March 19.

Appointments can be booked by calling 1-877-750-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Interior Health asks that residents only call to register for a vaccine when eligible. Family members or those who provide trusted support can call in to register eligible seniors for a vaccine appointment.

Read more: Interior Health ‘back on track’ to finish Phase 1 of vaccinations by end of February

Read more: 48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

Residents, in preparation for their vaccination appointment, are asked to bring their BC Services Card/Personal Health Number and photo ID, wear clothing that allows access to the upper-shoulder area and wear a mask. A mask will be provided if you don’t have one. Interior Health also asks you read the COVID-19 Vaccine Health File on its website.

Others eligible during this second phase of immunization roll-out through March and April include: those who work and live in independent living facilities or seniors supportive living settings, shelters, adult group homes and correctional facilities.

Vaccinations for Chase residents start March 15, and will be done three days a week at the Chase Community Hall at 547 Shuswap Ave.

Celista will see a mobile clinic on March 18 at the North Shuswap Community Hall at 5456 Squilax-Anglemont Rd. Vaccinations begin March 15 in Enderby, for two days a week at the Enderby Seniors Centre at 1101 George St.

Residents from Sicamous and other neighbouring communities may be scheduled for their appointment at the Salmon Arm clinic. The health authority said the current list of clinics will be adjusted according to need.

Interior Health asked that if you do not have access to transportation to the appointment, to mention this at the time of booking and you will be called back by the health authority’s home immunization team.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’
Next story
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Just Posted

Signs are set up outside Salmon Arm’s SASCU Recreation Centre for the start of Interior Health’s COVID-19 immunization clinic on Monday morning, March 15, 2021. Appointment bookings began on March 8, and the clinic will operate seven days a week. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Immunization clinic gets underway at Salmon Arm recreation centre

Interior Health booking appointments for phase 2 of vaccination schedule

Sidney Vlieg speaks out about racism targeting blacks, all people of colour and Indigenous people and how it has affected his daughter, his family and the community. He would like denial from people in Salmon Arm who are white to end and more education in the community to take place to counter hurtful attitudes. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Father: Education about racism essential in Salmon Arm, not denial

Although minority of people in the community espouse racism, such beliefs must be challenged

Owners Adam and Genean Morrow were excited were excited to be pouring beers at the grand opening of their new brewery on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Salmon Arm craft brewery taps kegs for the first time

The Morrow Beer Company on Lakeshore Drive opened their doors on March 13.

Meghan McInnes painted this poignant picture on her home window during the height of the unknown of the pandemic in March 2020.
One year later: The Hearts of the Okanagan

Hearts showed up in windows across the region as a way to connect during the pandemic

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor to celebrate 105th birthday in Vernon

Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

Grey Hearts Denim made custom Black Lives Matter shirts for a Kelowna-based production crew. (Grey Hearts Denim)
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Grey Hearts Denim thrived during the pandemic and has been an advocate for change

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

A close-up of the Rockets’ new third jersey. (Contributed)
Kelowna Rockets ready to bust out redesigned third-jersey

The Rockets will be back in black for the 2021 season

A proposed addition to La Vista in Summerland has been rejected by Summerland council. The proposal called for a four-storey, 17-unit building. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council rejects seniors housing expansion

Proposal called for four-storey, 17-unit building at La Vista

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

Police have cordoned off the parking lot at Sun-Rype in Kelowna . (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP investigating body found at Sun-Rype

The body was found at the facility’s parking lot on Monday morning

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots

Health minister says first 68,000 doses will be used to address clusters, community outbreaks

The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)
Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Police have recommended assault charges to Crown counsel

More than 40 people with signs demonstrated their support outside Pathways Addictions Resource Centre on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Protesters gather as Interior Health prepares to pull addiction resource funding

More than 40 gather with signs, saying the potential closure will be catastrophic for community

Most Read