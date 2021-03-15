Immunization clinic gets underway at Salmon Arm recreation centre

Signs are set up outside Salmon Arm’s SASCU Recreation Centre for the start of Interior Health’s COVID-19 immunization clinic on Monday morning, March 15, 2021. Appointment bookings began on March 8, and the clinic will operate seven days a week. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s recreation centre opened its doors Monday for the start of Interior Health’s COVID-19 mass vaccination roll-out to residents.

Health authority staff, and security, were at the SASCU Recreation Centre clinic around 9 a.m. Monday morning, March 15, setting up signage outside the entrance where a small number of masked residents were waiting.

Interior Health began booking appointments for immunization on March 8, starting with seniors aged 90 and over, and Indigenous people aged 65 and over.

In addition to the opening of the clinic at the recreation centre, Monday morning, March 15, was also the start of the next round of appointments – for seniors aged 84 and over. Bookings on subsequent days will be taken as follows:

• Seniors born in or before 1938 (83+) may book from March 16;

• Seniors born in or before 1939 (82+) may book from March 17;

• Seniors born in or before 1940 (81+) may book from March 18;

• Seniors born in or before 1941 (80+) may book from March 19.

Appointments can be booked by calling 1-877-750-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Interior Health asks that residents only call to register for a vaccine when eligible. Family members or those who provide trusted support can call in to register eligible seniors for a vaccine appointment.

Read more: Interior Health ‘back on track’ to finish Phase 1 of vaccinations by end of February

Read more: 48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

Residents, in preparation for their vaccination appointment, are asked to bring their BC Services Card/Personal Health Number and photo ID, wear clothing that allows access to the upper-shoulder area and wear a mask. A mask will be provided if you don’t have one. Interior Health also asks you read the COVID-19 Vaccine Health File on its website.

Others eligible during this second phase of immunization roll-out through March and April include: those who work and live in independent living facilities or seniors supportive living settings, shelters, adult group homes and correctional facilities.

Vaccinations for Chase residents start March 15, and will be done three days a week at the Chase Community Hall at 547 Shuswap Ave.

Celista will see a mobile clinic on March 18 at the North Shuswap Community Hall at 5456 Squilax-Anglemont Rd. Vaccinations begin March 15 in Enderby, for two days a week at the Enderby Seniors Centre at 1101 George St.

Residents from Sicamous and other neighbouring communities may be scheduled for their appointment at the Salmon Arm clinic. The health authority said the current list of clinics will be adjusted according to need.

Interior Health asked that if you do not have access to transportation to the appointment, to mention this at the time of booking and you will be called back by the health authority’s home immunization team.

@SalmonArm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm