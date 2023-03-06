An impaired driver collided with a power pole and fire hydrant shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, March 5. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

An impaired driver collided with a power pole and fire hydrant shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, March 5. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Impaired driver crashes into Vernon fire hydrant and power pole

22-year-old failed roadside tests

A truck plowed over a fire hydrant and hit a power pole in an early morning crash Sunday, March 5.

RCMP were called to the crash shortly after 3 a.m. in the 8200 block of Okanagan Landing Road.

“The driver was at the scene with the badly damaged vehicle when the responding officers arrived,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Chris Terleski. “During their interaction with the man, the investigating officer formed the suspicion his ability to operate the vehicle was impacted by alcohol.”

The 22-year old Vernon man provided two samples of his breath that both registered Fail readings on a roadside screening device.

As a result, he was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle impounded for 30 days. He was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash also knocked power out in the area.

City of Vernon and BC Hydro crews were called to render the scene safe and address the damaged infrastructure.

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue save snowmobiler

READ MORE: Preliminary inquiry date set for North Okanagan murder suspect

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

impaired drivingRCMPVernon

Previous story
Escaped murderer, cocaine bales, fiery drug bust flow from Vancouver Island-based probe
Next story
Search warrants lead to arrests in Kelowna child pornography cases

Just Posted

The Kamloops Symphony returns to The Nexus at First stage on April 2 for the final concert in its 2022/23 Salmon Arm Series. (Kamloops Symphony photo)
Kamloops Symphony’s Salmon Arm series to conclude with Brahms’ Requiem

The senior girls basketball team from King’s Christian earned bronze medals at the Single A Basketball Provincials. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm King’s Christian senior girls basketball team celebrating success at provincials

Canadian music legends Sarah McLachlan and Blue Rodeo will be performing in the 31st edition of the Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival, Aug. 17 to 20, 2023. (Photos contributed)
Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo among artists performing at 2023 Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES

K.J. Cloutier holds up a copy of her book Beyond the Horizon, published on Feb. 7 2023, which she has been working on in some iteration since she was 14 years old. (Contributed)
Shuswap author pens fantasy pirate novel 17 years in the making