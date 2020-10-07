Chase RCMP detachment. (File photo)

Impaired driver in South Shuswap backs into barn

Police called when unknown truck drives around Sorrento resident’s yard

A Sorrento resident was surprised to find an unknown truck back into his barn recently.

Chase RCMP report that on Sept. 13 about 8:15 p.m., officers were called to a possible impaired driver driving a Ford F350 with a ‘headache rack’ in a yard on Frederickson Road.

“The vehicle was being operated by a male who was slurring his speech and stumbling around. At one point, while trying to turn around in the yard, the driver accidentally backed the truck into the complainant’s barn. The complainant kept an eye on the vehicle and stayed on the phone with the dispatcher until police arrived,” reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP.

The driver, a 62-year-old Chase resident, was clearly confused and appeared to be lost, police said.

Breath samples were obtained which determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. He was issued a 90-day prohibition from driving and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. He was also transported to hospital for assessment as a precautionary measure and was later released.

Read more: Chase toddler takes SUV for a not-so-joyful ride

Read more: RCMP request public’s help locating South Shuswap break-in suspect

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

impaired drivingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 Okanagan homicides in 12 days under investigation by major crime unit
Next story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer

Just Posted

Adams Lake First Nation to extend water system after years of tainted water

Negotiations produce three-kilometre extension of water main in Shuswap

Impaired driver in South Shuswap backs into barn

Police called when unknown truck drives around Sorrento resident’s yard

Downtown Salmon Arm sidewalk patios likely to return next spring

City favourable to waiving fees, applications next spring

Morning Start: Some cats are allergic to people

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

Update: Highway 97A reopens after fatal crash south of Sicamous

The highway was closed most of the day as police investigated the crash.

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

‘It’s devastating’: Owner of fire-ravaged Kelowna restaurant speaks on loss

Brothers Mike and Chris Koutsantonis ran Olympia Greek Taverna until the night of the fire

Suspects ram Kelowna business in attempt to steal Bitcoin ATM

The break-and-enter attempt took place at 3:02 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 2000-block of Gordon Drive.

Water advisory in effect while upgrades on tap in Lake Country

Temporary supply change from Okanagan to Beaver Lake

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson prepare for election debate

Kelowna man runs for 22.5 hours in effort to support at-risk youth

Ross St. George ran up and down Knox Mountain to support, introduce at-risk youth to sports

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Most Read