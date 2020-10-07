Impaired driver in South Shuswap backs into barn

A Sorrento resident was surprised to find an unknown truck back into his barn recently.

Chase RCMP report that on Sept. 13 about 8:15 p.m., officers were called to a possible impaired driver driving a Ford F350 with a ‘headache rack’ in a yard on Frederickson Road.

“The vehicle was being operated by a male who was slurring his speech and stumbling around. At one point, while trying to turn around in the yard, the driver accidentally backed the truck into the complainant’s barn. The complainant kept an eye on the vehicle and stayed on the phone with the dispatcher until police arrived,” reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP.

The driver, a 62-year-old Chase resident, was clearly confused and appeared to be lost, police said.

Breath samples were obtained which determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. He was issued a 90-day prohibition from driving and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. He was also transported to hospital for assessment as a precautionary measure and was later released.

