Impaired driver pulled off Vernon road thanks to public tip

RCMP Drug Recognition Expert called in for assistance in investigation of Coldstream man

Vernon police stopped a vehicle and detained a 33-year-old man from Coldstream after a member of the public called 911 to report a possible impaired driver.

The caller told police around 3:15 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, a vehicle they were following northbound on Highway 97 was swerving in traffic and nearly collided with roadway barriers and other vehicles.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP intercepted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Based on observations during the impaired driving investigation, police detained the driver.

Police further determined the driver’s impairment may be related to drug use and an RCMP Drug Recognition Expert was called in for assistance.

“If you witness concerning driving behaviour, please report it,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Everyone plays an important role in keeping our roads safe and reducing impaired driving collisions, injuries and death,” he said Tuesday, Jan. 19. “We want to thank the public for continuing to report suspected impaired drivers.”

The man has since been released from police custody on a future court date. The investigation is still ongoing.

