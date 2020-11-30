Impaired driver rolls vehicle in violent crash near Oliver

An impaired driver was found responsible for a crash on Highway 97 near Seacrest Hill in Oliver Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Oliver. (Black Press file photo)

A Port McNeill man received an immediate driving prohibition after rolling his vehicle and crashing through a fence, tree and telephone line in Oliver while allegedly driving impaired.

The crash occurred on Highway 97 near Seacrest Hill Thursday (Nov. 26) around 11 p.m., according to Oliver RCMP.

The 27-year-old man from Port McNeill, B.C., was the lone occupant of the vehicle upon police arrival.

The man lost control and rolled his Dodge truck while travelling southbound on the highway. His vehicle carried off the highway, through a fence and completely uprooted a tree before coming to rest on its side. The collision also took out a telephone line and closed Highway 97 in both directions for approximately 45 minutes, police said.

Officers on scene detected an odour of liquor from the man. A roadside alcohol-screening test was performed after which it was confirmed the man was impaired by alcohol, said RCMP.

On top of his vehicle being destroyed, the man received an immediate driving prohibition and his insurance will likely be void due to him driving while impaired.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

