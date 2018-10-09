Impaired driver’s laps of Sicamous roundabout draw police attention

The 20-year-old from Alberta had their license suspended after they failed a roadside breath test

Sicamous RCMP officers took a drunk driver off the road after they spotted him driving multiple laps of the highway roundabout. (File Photo)

An impaired driver was nabbed by the Sicamous RCMP on Oct. 6 after they were spotted driving multiple circles around the Sicamous highway roundabout.

At approximately 11 p.m. the RCMP stopped the driver and confirmed that his Alberta driver’s license was expired. The officer who stopped the 20 year old driver noticed signs of impairment and a roadside breath test was demanded. The driver failed two breath tests and was issued an immediate 90 day roadside license suspension. The truck he was driving was impounded for 30 days.

