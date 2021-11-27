The route for Salmon Arm’s Christmas Parade, being held at 3 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021. (Salmon Arm Fair image)

In case you missed it: Here’s the route for Salmon Arm’s Christmas Parade

The parade begins at 3 p.m. today, Nov. 27

Salmon Arm’s Christmas Parade is a short few hours away.

In case you were wondering, here’s its route, so you and your family and friends know where you can watch the festive action from. The parade starts at 3 p.m. today, Nov. 27.

Beginning at the intersection of 5th Street and 5th Avenue SW, it will travel east down 5th Avenue SW then turn left onto Shuswap Street. It will travel along Shuswap, cross Highway 1, then turn right onto Hudson Avenue.

The next turn is a left onto Ross Street, then another left onto Lakeshore Drive. Finally, the parade will turn back onto Shuswap Street and make its way back to where it began.

All are welcome to come to the parade, which is a tribute to front-line workers. Following the parade, a second evening of Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest events will commence at the Salmon Arm Fair grounds.

Read more: VIDEO: First night of Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest draws festive crowd

