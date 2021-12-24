Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photograph in Ottawa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The prime minister says there is still reason for Canadians to be hopeful despite the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

In Christmas message, Trudeau says Canadians can be hopeful amid the pandemic

‘Keep showing up for one another’ prime minister urges nation’s citizens

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is still reason for Canadians to be hopeful despite the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says that while 2021 was another tough year, Canadians got through it together.

He says in the past year Canadians helped neighbours, supported local businesses, skipped social gatherings, and wore masks to keep each other safe.

Trudeau says Canadians should reflect on how they can keep up efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic now and into the new year.

The prime minister is calling on Canadians to “keep showing up for one another” by following public health measures and encouraging friends and family to get vaccinated and boosted.

Despite cases of COVID-19 surging across the country, Trudeau says brighter days are ahead that Canadians will reach together.

—The Canadian Press

