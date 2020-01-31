Crop of sexy icicle in Coalmont B.C. Jan 30 2020

In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy

In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy.

Ice sculpting is a skill taught in culinary schools, and for others a passion that is celebrated in international competitions every year across the Northern Hemisphere.

Coalmont residents, however, just let nature take its course.

This week Coalmont inn keeper Bob Sterne knew true art when he saw it, and photographed an icicle that might have inspired a 16th century master.

