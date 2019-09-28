In Photos: Competitors fly high at the Josh Jam skate competition

Kohl Piccini lines up his next run through the skatepark during the Josh Jam skate competition on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm)
A boarder takes to the air at the Josh Jam skate competition on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm)
Darren Bland gets some air at the Josh Jam skate competition on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm)
Jeff Lytle flies through the air at the Josh Jam skate competition on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm)
Connor Priebe performs a trick at the Josh Jam skate competition on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm)
Gavin Imre flies through the air at the Josh Jam skate competition on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm)
Scott Candlish performs a trick at the Josh Jam skate competition on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm)
Jeff Lytle lifts off a ramp at the Josh Jam skate competition on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm)
A boarder leaps into the air at the Josh Jam skate competition on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm)
Kohl Piccini lines up his next run through the skatepark during the Josh Jam skate competition on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm)

On Saturday, the Salmon Arm skatepark was a-buzz with pumping music and the clattering of skateboards on concrete.

The second annual Josh Hunter Memorial Skate Jam, also known as the Josh Jam, saw boarders of a wide age range take to the cement and grind across rails at Blackburn Park. The event was held to celebrate the life of Josh Hunter, a Salmon Arm resident who in August of 2018, died of a fentanyl overdose.

Read more: Memorial skateboard competition in Salmon Arm gets green light

Read more: Memorial skateboard competition request rolling to Salmon Arm council

Boarders regularly swerved and jumped over a physical piece of Josh’s legacy, a bench in the form of a skateboard that was fundraised for by one of Josh’s good friends Trevor Piccini and installed in late 2018.

The event doubles as a fundraiser for Mom’s Stop The Harm, a network of Canadian families whose loved ones died from drug related harms or who have struggled with substance use. The Josh Jam will donate 20 per cent of proceeds to this group.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ashcroft ranch to be a safe-haven for veterans, first responders with mental illness
Next story
Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Just Posted

In Photos: Competitors fly high at the Josh Jam skate competition

The event was held at the Blackburn skatepark

In Photos: Runners begin the 60 km Lewiston Ultra Marathon in Salmon Arm

The race connects Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Truck collides with power lines, causes power outage

No injuries in the crash that happened around 8 a.m. Saturday on 30th Avenue

Okanagan family displaced by house fire given donation to go toy shopping

House of Dwarfs Daycare and Vernon Teach and Learn have each chipped in $300 for new toys

Charity and support spills freely from Shuswap Women Who Wine

Goodwill shared among group of like-minded, driven, community-focused businesswomen.

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

Salmon Arm History in Pictures: Moving house

This image of the Readers’ house being moved from Ross Street shows… Continue reading

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

May takes campaign detour to Saanich home riding

The campaign team shared cake, talked about climate change with local families

Ashcroft ranch to be a safe-haven for veterans, first responders with mental illness

The facility will hold a ceremonial launch on Saturday, Oct. 5 before offering services in 2020

A generation later, brutal murder of B.C. teen still resonates

Oct. 4 is 25th anniversary of brutal death of Pamela Cameron

Car crash cuts power in Sicamous, Malakwa

More than 4,050 BC Hydro customers have been without power since 8:22 a.m.

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

Ex-Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper makes Okanagan visit

Harper visited Conservative candidate Tracy Gray in Kelowna and spoke at the Level Up conference

Most Read