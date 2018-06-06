In Photos: Happy campers

Parkview Elementary Grade 6 students enjoyed a fun three days at the Eagle Bay camp on June 4 to 6. Their time at camp was packed with outdoor activities.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Parkview Elementary student Levi Bentley reaches the top of the climbing wall at the Eagle Bay camp.

Damen Brause hangs from his climbing harness at the Eagle Bay camp.