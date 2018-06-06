In Photos: Happy campers

Parkview Elementary Grade 6 students enjoyed a fun three days at the Eagle Bay camp on June 4 to 6. Their time at camp was packed with outdoor activities.

Parkview Elementary student Levi Bentley reaches the top of the climbing wall at the Eagle Bay camp.

Damen Brause hangs from his climbing harness at the Eagle Bay camp.

Ethan Cory reaches for a handhold to try and make his way up the climbing wall at the Eagle Bay Camp.

