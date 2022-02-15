IN PHOTOS: Highlights from this year’s MasqueParade in Golden

Golden’s annual Masqueparade went off this weekend, back in person for the first time in two years.

The parade kicked off with a raucous wolf call from the crowd, before the ‘cavalry’ led a parade from spirit square down 9th Ave N to meet the Snow King and Lady Spring.

The group then proceeded up the Riverwalk and back to Spirit Square, where the Amuse Troupe performed and the Chain of Fears were burned and the Wish Flags hung.

Shred Kelly capped off the night, with fireworks to conclude the evening.

The MasqueParade hearkens back to a time when neighbours joined together to make their own entertainment and bring meaning to their lives through celebration.

The parade is how Golden welcomes ‘Lady Spring’ back to the valley, while the Snow King presides over the town.

Hundreds of people congregated for the outdoor festivities.

