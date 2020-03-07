IN PHOTOS: Hometown Hockey descends on Salmon Arm

The first day of the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm featured live music, fiery entertainment and the chance to take a photo with the Stanley Cup on Saturday, March 7.
More events are planned for Sunday, starting with autograph signing with Kirk McLean at 11 a.m. at the Marine Park parking lot.
Thank you to the @hometownhockey_ staff that moved my father-in-law to the front of the line today. This former @NHLFlames Zamboni driver hasn't seen the Cup since '89. He'd been waiting for months. #SalmonArm pic.twitter.com/gsUNa8RQWq
— Scott Campbell (@SoupyOnAir) March 7, 2020
