IN PHOTOS: Hometown Hockey descends on Salmon Arm

Scott and Toni Campbell stand next to their daughter Sydney Rose Margaret Campbell taking a seat in the Stanley Cup at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) James Malashewsky plays a stick handling game at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Sage Beden sits atop her father’s shoulders to better see the festivities at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Cole Wintringham reaches out and touches the Stanley Cup on display at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) A First Nations dancer kicks off the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Cody Donahue stands next to the Stanley Cup on display at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) A street performer takes an aghast look at an incoming flaming torch at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Zealand Broomfield takes a firm slap shot at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Mason Akins winds up for what is sure to be a powerful slap shot at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Raymond Prentis stands next to the Stanley Cup on display at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Abby Kenoras Tousigant, Shannon Madden, Maverick Madden and Debbie Kenoras Tousigant pose for a photo at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Gord Erickson of the Whisky Danglers performs at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) A street performer gives participating audience members instructions at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) A young hockey fan tears down the pavement with the “puck” at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Mia, sporting her Vancouver Canucks sweater, sits atop a rock to survey the action at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) A young hockey fan grabs the “puck” at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

The first day of the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm featured live music, fiery entertainment and the chance to take a photo with the Stanley Cup on Saturday, March 7.

More events are planned for Sunday, starting with autograph signing with Kirk McLean at 11 a.m. at the Marine Park parking lot.

Thank you to the @hometownhockey_ staff that moved my father-in-law to the front of the line today. This former @NHLFlames Zamboni driver hasn't seen the Cup since '89. He'd been waiting for months. #SalmonArm pic.twitter.com/gsUNa8RQWq — Scott Campbell (@SoupyOnAir) March 7, 2020

