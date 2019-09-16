Some of the riders passing through Salmon Arm found ways to bring their furry friends along for the journey. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

In Photos: International women’s motorcycle rally passes through the Shuswap

The globe-trotting relay passed through the area on the first day of its Canadian leg on Sept. 14.

Dozens of motorcycles roared through the Shuswap as part of the Women Rider’s World Relay on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The relay, which began in Northern Scotland in February is circling the globe to raise awareness in the motorcycle industry about the number of women with a passion for two-wheel transportation.

Read More: Worldwide women’s motorcycle relay to roll through the Shuswap

Read More: Video: Rain doesn’t deter Terry Fox runners in Salmon Arm

The GPS-tracked baton, which has been carried across numerous countries already, reached Canada from New Zealand and then hit the open road starting in Vancouver early in the morning. Revelstoke was the riders’ destination for the first day of the Canadian leg. It is expected to take 11 days for the baton to cross Canada.

More than 250 riders have signed on to join the relay for portions of the Canadian leg and over 19,000 have participated worldwide.

Read More: Friends and family gather for Parkinson SuperWalk in Salmon Arm

Read More: Vote online to help light up the Larch Hills

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Dozens of women on motorcycles joined the ride which will be crossing Canada over the coming days. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

A motorcyclist passes through Salmon Arm on the Trans-Canada highway with several flags bearing the Women Riders’ World Relay logo flying from her bike. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Some of the riders passing through Salmon Arm found ways to bring their furry friends along for the journey. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Riders Carrie Gaudette, Marlene Brajals, Shannon Levinsky, Sally Hawes Howell and Sara Pedersen pose for a photo with the bps-tracked baton making a tour of the world in the hands of female motorcyclists.(Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Federal leaders scatter across country as campaign ramps up in earnest

Just Posted

Kelowna classroom where child allegedly overdosed re-opens after cleaning

An 8-year-old was unresponsive and unable to walk after ingesting an unknown substance at school.

In Photos: International women’s motorcycle rally passes through the Shuswap

The globe-trotting relay passed through the area on the first day of its Canadian leg on Sept. 14.

Video: Rain doesn’t deter Terry Fox runners in Salmon Arm

Dozens showed up to continue the Canadian icon’s marathon of hope.

Morning Start: Terry Fox Run Day inspiring despite the weather

Your morning start for Sunday, Sept. 15.

Friends and family gather for Parkinson SuperWalk in Salmon Arm

Word on the street: How has Parkinson’s Disease affected you or your family?

Federal leaders scatter across country as campaign ramps up in earnest

Election is set for Oct. 21

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

Federal party leaders address gun violence after weekend shooting near Toronto

One teen was killed and five people injured in the shooting

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding

Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.

Federal food safety watchdog says batch of baby formula recalled

The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation

Road block was costly legal battle for Summerland

Resolving Garnet Valley dispute took six years

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

Most Read