In Photos: International women’s motorcycle rally passes through the Shuswap

Dozens of motorcycles roared through the Shuswap as part of the Women Rider’s World Relay on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The relay, which began in Northern Scotland in February is circling the globe to raise awareness in the motorcycle industry about the number of women with a passion for two-wheel transportation.
The GPS-tracked baton, which has been carried across numerous countries already, reached Canada from New Zealand and then hit the open road starting in Vancouver early in the morning. Revelstoke was the riders’ destination for the first day of the Canadian leg. It is expected to take 11 days for the baton to cross Canada.
More than 250 riders have signed on to join the relay for portions of the Canadian leg and over 19,000 have participated worldwide.
Dozens of women on motorcycles joined the ride which will be crossing Canada over the coming days. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)
A motorcyclist passes through Salmon Arm on the Trans-Canada highway with several flags bearing the Women Riders’ World Relay logo flying from her bike. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)
Some of the riders passing through Salmon Arm found ways to bring their furry friends along for the journey. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)
Riders Carrie Gaudette, Marlene Brajals, Shannon Levinsky, Sally Hawes Howell and Sara Pedersen pose for a photo with the bps-tracked baton making a tour of the world in the hands of female motorcyclists.(Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)