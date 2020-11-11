In photos: Kelowna commemorates Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Remembrance Day in Kelowna looks different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Legion branches across the province planned to have small indoor services on Nov. 11 but as B.C. saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Royal Canadian Legion B.C./Yukon command ordered branches to cancel their services, even if they’re supposed to be small.

The Kelowna branch went ahead with its wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph, but it was closed to the public. Instead, the ceremony was filmed and will be broadcast on Shaw TV.

Local politicians were present at the ceremony, as were local veterans.

Ceremonies and services may have been cancelled, but residents are being asked to “remember at home”.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Remembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan-raised artist normalizes being “other” in new film
Next story
No driver found in Westside Road vehicle fire

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Royal Canadian Legion Branch 62 member and Canadian Forces veteran Harry Welton once again serves as MC for the city’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Salmon Arm remembers

Residents pay their respects at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 62 Remembrance Day ceremony

Rob Sutherland leads the Colour Party at the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News)
In Photos: Sicamous marks Remembrance Day

A small, spread-out crowd and many masked faces made 2020 obviously different from previous years

John Henry Hector Wilson lived in Salmon Arm before joining the British Columbia Horse, a cavalry regiment based in Vernon and Nicola Lake, and eventually heading overseas to join the fight against Germany in the First World War. (Contributed)
From the orchards of Salmon Arm to the front line: A cavalryman’s story from the First World War

Cindy Kilpatrick shares the biography of her Great Uncle John Henry Hector Wilson

Bastion in the Winter is one of Salmon Arm photographer/digital artist John Berger’s prints that people can take home in puzzle form. (Shuswap Photo Craft image)
Salmon Arm artist offers way to own not just one, but 1,000 pieces of the Shuswap

Westgate Art Gallery owner, photographer John Berger turns his landscapes into puzzles

RCMP officers ended a pursuit Nov. 9, 2020 using a spike belt near Revelstoke. (Black Press - file photo)
Police pursuit ends with spike belt near Revelstoke

The immobilized vehicle fails to stop for police near Salmon Arm before racing east

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
In photos: Kelowna commemorates Remembrance Day

Ceremonies may have been cancelled, but residents are encouraged to remember at home

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
Interior Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases at Kelowna Secondary School

The school has seven cases

The suspect is described as six feet tall with a slim build. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP investigating second city hall tagging incident

The Kelowna city hall was hit with graffiti for the second time

City staff were once again cleaning the city hall after another vandalism incident. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna city hall hit with more graffiti

This time, the messages urged residents to remember the fallen

A vehicle fire closed Westside Road near Fintry Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Contributed)
No driver found in Westside Road vehicle fire

Incident near Fintry closes Westside Road

Free-photos/Pixabay
Column: Knowledge gained by gazing at the stars

Great Outdoors by James Murray

(Mixed Up Productions)
Okanagan-raised artist normalizes being “other” in new film

“Mixed Up” debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 11

Most Read