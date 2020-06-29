In photos: Penticton graduates celebrate milestone at drive-in ceremony

(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)

On Thursday (June 25) and Friday (June 26) Princess Margaret Secondary School graduates and family members gathered in the school field to watch their graduation ceremony, projected onto a large screen.

The drive-in grad, a departure from the school’s normal ceremonies, required much planning, but principal Roger Wiebe was happy to see it come together and see families enjoy it. 50 cars per ceremony were permitted, and about 30 vehicles attended each night.

Parked in rows, spaced apart, families laughed and relished in the students’ accomplishments and growth. Many commented on how they hoped it will return for future graduation classes.

The event was possible through the collaboration of teachers, parents, school board members and organizations, who donated time and resources to ensure a special night for grads.

Dry grad parents and cafeteria staff Mr. Mennell and Ms. Phillips provided food for grads. Inside their gift bags was a sparkler, which grads lit at the end of the ceremony.

READ MORE: In photos: Keremeos students reach milestone

READ MORE: COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Graduation 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Caught in U.S. COVID-19 surge, Canadian ex-pats hunker down, spare a thought for home
Next story
Supportive housing angers Super 8 Motel neighbours in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Preliminary inquiry set for three men accused in suspected Salmon Arm home invasion

Men remain in custody, hearing to determine if enough evidence to go to trial

Canada’s wildlife comes to life on Salmon Arm artist’s map of nation inspired by grandmother

Felt artist Melissa Nasby to reveal project two years in the making on Canada Day

Large pile of railway ties raises water quality concerns among Shuswap residents

Notch Hill resident Paul Poirier is especially concerned as stream diverts onto his land

Morning Start: Flying is greener than you think

Your morning start for Monday, June 29, 2020

More rain, more wind for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada calling for rain and wind Sunday, but a nice looking week lies ahead

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

Supportive housing angers Super 8 Motel neighbours in West Kelowna

Residents of the area have started a petition to have the occupants of the hotel relocated elsewhere

In photos: Penticton graduates celebrate milestone at drive-in ceremony

A gallery of images from a drive-in grad ceremony at Princess Margaret Secondary School, June 26

Column: Going fishin’ in the dark

Great Outdoors by James Murray

VIDEO: Market relocated to Summerland Arena parking lot

Summerland Sunday Farmers and Crafters Market opened on June 28

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

Man removed from Lake Country park for allegedly touching himself inappropriately

RCMP removed the 63-year-old man from the park without incident and transported him home

Man escorted from Okanagan park for inappropriately touching himself

RCMP removed 63-year-old following complaints

Most Read